Joliet police investigating 6-year-old boy who stabbed, killed 2-year-old brother

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police said they are investigating after a 6-year-old boy fatally stabbed his 2-year-old brother Friday evening.

Police said they were called to a home in the 2700-block of Fairway Drive just after 5 p.m. for a report of a child stabbed. When they arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy who had been stabbed multiple times.

Their preliminary investigation found the toddler had been stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother, police said.

The toddler was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the children's family is cooperating with their investigation. The Department of Children and Family Services has also been notified and are working with police.

No further information, including any further details about the circumstances of the stabbing, were immediately available.