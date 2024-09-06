East Dundee man gets eight years for child pornography
An East Dundee man on Friday pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and was sentenced to eight years in prison, officials said.
Eric Torres, 26, of the 700 block of Council Hill, shared child sexual abuse materials that included children younger than 13, according to a news release from the Kane County’s State Attorney.
Torres pleaded guilty to the offense of child pornography and was ordered to serve his eight-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Torres received credit for 23 days served in the Kane County jail and must register as a sex offender for life.
