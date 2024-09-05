Aurora alderman is running for mayor

Ted Mesiacos

Aurora Alderman Ted Mesiacos wants to be the next mayor of the city.

He announced his campaign Thursday.

Mesiacos is in his third term as alderman for the 3rd Ward. He is an architect, and grew up in Aurora.

In his announcement, Mesiacos said he voted against a current property tax increase proposed by Mayor Richard Irvin.

“Aurora’s leadership has lost its way. Instead of being focused on making our communities affordable and safer, they’ve been focused on their own interests,” Mesiacos said.

“As your mayor, I pledge to prioritize you ‒ your needs, your neighbors, and your family,” he added. “You won’t see me on the TV more often than you'll see me on your street and in your community.”

He plans a kickoff event at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1 E. Benton St.

His campaign website is tedmesiacos.com.

Mesiacos is the fourth person who is running for the seat. Irvin is seeking reelection. The other candidates are Alderman-At-Large John Laesch, and Karina Garcia.

People seeking office in Aurora will file their petitions Oct. 21-28. If more than four people run for an office, there will be a primary in February, according to the city clerk.