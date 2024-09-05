advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Aurora alderman is running for mayor

Posted September 05, 2024 2:35 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Aurora Alderman Ted Mesiacos wants to be the next mayor of the city.

He announced his campaign Thursday.

Mesiacos is in his third term as alderman for the 3rd Ward. He is an architect, and grew up in Aurora.

In his announcement, Mesiacos said he voted against a current property tax increase proposed by Mayor Richard Irvin.

“Aurora’s leadership has lost its way. Instead of being focused on making our communities affordable and safer, they’ve been focused on their own interests,” Mesiacos said.

“As your mayor, I pledge to prioritize you ‒ your needs, your neighbors, and your family,” he added. “You won’t see me on the TV more often than you'll see me on your street and in your community.”

He plans a kickoff event at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1 E. Benton St.

His campaign website is tedmesiacos.com.

Mesiacos is the fourth person who is running for the seat. Irvin is seeking reelection. The other candidates are Alderman-At-Large John Laesch, and Karina Garcia.

People seeking office in Aurora will file their petitions Oct. 21-28. If more than four people run for an office, there will be a primary in February, according to the city clerk.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Municipal Elections News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company