‘I think this is way better’: After 2 years, a denial and several revisions, housing plan approved in Lake Zurich

After two years, a denial and numerous revisions a new residential neighborhood has been approved in Lake Zurich.

“The process worked,” Mayor Tom Poynton said after a unanimous vote Monday allowing the development to proceed. “This is a classic example of everybody coming together and putting their two cents in.”

The unnamed development on about 9 acres between South Old Rand and Buesching roads will feature a mix of 18 single-family homes and 18 townhouses.

This type and style of residences as well as layout changed considerably since the concept by OSK Capital Partners LLC of Highland Park was introduced in 2022 for two parcels fronting one of the main thoroughfares through town.

Initially pitched for 50 townhouses in 12 buildings, the application for associated approvals was denied in January 2023 by the village board over concerns with density, parking, wetland disturbance and structures within a creek area.

A pond and drainage creek occupy about a quarter of the northern part of property. The property has remained in its current state for generations and a 1940s-era home is said to be among the oldest in the area.

The property at 670 S. Old Rand Road is located in a mature residential neighborhood of single-family homes south of an established commercial area and has been for sale for years.

Eventual development of the site was regarded as a given by village officials who held firm for a more diverse proposal rather than a cookie-cutter type plan of only townhouses.

“The process here has produced a much better product than we looked at initially. That’s clear,” Poynton said.

In July, the village’s advisory planning and zoning commission voted 6-0 to recommend the revised development plan with 17 conditions provided by village staff.

Among them are stabilizing and restoring the creek on the north side of the property; building a pedestrian crosswalk across South Old Rand Road; landscaping and screening; and, building and maintaining private streets.

Attorney Lawrence Freedman representing OSK said property development should represent the highest and best use as a balance between what the property owner wants to do and the impact on the surrounding area.

“We initially felt two years ago that the plan we had then accomplished that,” he said. “Obviously, we were the only ones who felt that way.”

He said the revised plans were an attempt to reach a balance to allow the property to develop.

“It’s not going to stay what it is and we think this is a vast improvement obviously to what’s there but what could be there,” he said.

A rough projection has townhouses expected to start in the mid-500s with single-family homes ranging from $700,000 to $800,000.

Trustee Marc Spacone said he appreciated the work, effort and “willingness and thoughtfulness” of the developer to revise the plan. Others agreed.

“I think this is way better to be honest,” said Trustee Roger Sugrue.

