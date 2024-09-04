16 inmates remain in custody after transport bus crash in Hainesville

Sixteen inmates being transported to McHenry County jail remained in custody Wednesday evening after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a crash at Route 120 and Hainesville Road, authorities said.

About 1 p.m., a McHenry County sheriff's inmate transfer bus, carrying 15 Lake County jail inmates being housed in McHenry County and one McHenry County jail inmate, crashed with a car turning in the intersection, according to Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

Lake County has an arrangement with McHenry County to house prisoners.

Preliminary indications show the prisoner transport bus was headed west on Route 120 and collided with an eastbound sedan turning left onto Hainesville Road in the intersection, according to Covelli.

Numerous Grayslake-Hainesville police officers, sheriff’s deputies and other agencies responded. All the inmates were taken by ambulance to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Covelli said in a news release.

The ambulances were followed by either Grayslake police or sheriff’s deputies, he added. Two McHenry County correctional officers and the driver of the sedan also were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grayslake-Hainesville police are investigating the crash.