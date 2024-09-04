advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

16 inmates remain in custody after transport bus crash in Hainesville

Posted September 04, 2024 7:05 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

Sixteen inmates being transported to McHenry County jail remained in custody Wednesday evening after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a crash at Route 120 and Hainesville Road, authorities said.

About 1 p.m., a McHenry County sheriff's inmate transfer bus, carrying 15 Lake County jail inmates being housed in McHenry County and one McHenry County jail inmate, crashed with a car turning in the intersection, according to Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

Lake County has an arrangement with McHenry County to house prisoners.

Preliminary indications show the prisoner transport bus was headed west on Route 120 and collided with an eastbound sedan turning left onto Hainesville Road in the intersection, according to Covelli.

Numerous Grayslake-Hainesville police officers, sheriff’s deputies and other agencies responded. All the inmates were taken by ambulance to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Covelli said in a news release.

The ambulances were followed by either Grayslake police or sheriff’s deputies, he added. Two McHenry County correctional officers and the driver of the sedan also were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grayslake-Hainesville police are investigating the crash.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Grayslake Hainesville Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company