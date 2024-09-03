CTA rolling out technology to recognize guns amid Blue Line slaying probe

Police investigators work inside a CTA Blue Line train parked at the Forest Park station after a shooting, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. AP

The fatal holiday weekend shootings of four people on a Blue Line train comes just days after the CTA announced plans to use AI technology to detect passengers with guns.

Charges are expected soon in the deaths of the four, who were found on a train at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at the suburban Forest Park station.

Police used security camera footage to track a suspect who was arrested later on the Pink Line, Forest Park authorities said.

The four victims appear to have been sleeping when they were killed, ABC reported.

“This heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, nonetheless on a public transit train,” CTA leaders said.

Violence on the system has been a concern for riders in recent years although in April the agency reported a 6% drop in crime from 2023.

The CTA recently signed a 12-month, up to $200,000 contract with Pennsylvania-based technology company ZeroEyes to monitor its existing cameras for security threats.

The pilot program will use “visual gun detection and situational awareness software” to identify brandished firearms, the CTA said.

Once a threat is spotted, images are sent to a ZeroEyes unit comprised of military and law enforcement veterans to review. If a weapon is confirmed, the unit will alert local police.

ZeroEyes officials said it could take less than a minute to notify authorities once a firearm is detected.

The technology is being used at Navy Pier as well as schools and other transit systems, the CTA said.

· Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.