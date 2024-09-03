advertisement
News

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights

Posted September 03, 2024 12:49 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A two-vehicle accident late Monday in Arlington Heights left a Des Plaines man dead and a second person seriously injured.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. on Rand Road just northwest of Euclid Avenue.

A purple 2016 Dodge Challenger headed northwest on Rand Road crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a white 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe in the left turn lane, police said.

Samuel A. Horcher, 21, of Des Plaines, was driving the Challenger and was fatally injured, police said.

The 18-year-old man driving the Santa Fe was seriously injured and had to be freed from the SUV by firefighters. He was taken by ambulance to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Rand Road was closed for about 6 hours between Euclid Avenue and Schoenbeck Road during the ensuing police investigation.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday. Arlington Heights police are being assisted by the Major Case Assistance Team’s accident investigation unit.

