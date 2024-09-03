Driver who ‘never hit the brakes’ convicted in deadly Des Plaines crash

Eldor Akilov

A jury took only about 50 minutes Tuesday to return a guilty verdict in the case of Florida man accused of driving drunk and more than 50 mph over the speed limit when he caused a crash that killed a father of four from Des Plaines.

Eldor Akilov, 37, was convicted late Tuesday of aggravated driving under the influence causing death and great bodily harm, in connection with the 2020 crash along Route 83 in Des Plaines.

The defendant, who was not in court to hear the verdict, now faces up to 14 years in prison when sentenced, possibly at his next scheduled court hearing Oct. 10.

Akilov appeared in court Aug. 27 for the first day of testimony in his trial, but did not return the following day. Cook County Judge Paul Pavlus issued a warrant for his arrest and sent jurors home. They returned Friday and the trial continued in Akilov’s absence.

Authorities alleged Akilov was driving north on Route 83 at more than 50 miles over the 35 mph speed limit when the crash occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Jan. 5, 2020. Toxicology reports showed his blood-alcohol level was .220 — nearly three times the legal limit of .08, authorities said.

The crash killed Alejandro Arzeta, 46, and seriously injured his 10-year-old son, Alejandro Arzeta Jr. They were pulling out of a Des Plaines shopping center’s parking lot when Akilov’s vehicle struck their car.

According to a prosecutor, Akilov never hit the brakes before the deadly collision.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jameika Mangum replayed a video of the crash captured by a nearby surveillance camera. The video showed the crumpled Nissan Altima where Arzeta “took his last breaths … with his son draped across his lap,” Mangum said.

The surveillance video also showed the defendant’s vehicle engulfed in flames.

Last week, former Boston Market employee Ben Pennino, then 17, testified he pulled the defendant from his car. He and co-worker Ryan Brock, then 18, received lifesaving awards from the Mount Prospect Fire Department for their heroic actions.

Alejandro Arzeta Jr., 15, testified he accompanied his dad on an errand to purchase water the night of the crash.

“I always went everywhere with him,” said the teen who broke his nose, thumb and pelvis in the crash.

“I couldn’t walk for a while,” he said.

The teen recalled filling up jugs with water and purchasing candy at the checkout counter before heading back to the car. Exiting the parking lot, his dad began a left turn.

“I don’t remember anything after that,” said Arzeta Jr., who woke up to sirens, flashing red and blue lights, and a police officer opening the car’s door.

His mother and Alejandro Arzeta’s wife, Juliana Aparicio, testified tearfully and haltingly.

After she checked on her son, hospital personnel took her to her husband “to see if he would react or wake up,” she said. “I touched him. He was cool.”