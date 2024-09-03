Custom home developer asks Lombard to annex site

A rendering shows an aerial view of plans for 24 luxury homes at 14th Street and Meyers Road. Courtesy of Afsar Developers

Lombard trustees are weighing a developer’s proposal to build high-end, custom homes on nearly 4 acres between Meyers Road and School Street.

Afsar Developers is seeking to have the unincorporated portions of the site annexed into village limits. “The Pinnacle on Meyers” community would contain two dozen single-family homes with a private internal driveway.

“There aren't enough homes like this available in this part of the county,” said Mark Daniel, an attorney representing the developer.

But some nearby residents continue to speak out against the project.

“To see a development like this with the lack of green space and the height and the closeness, it just doesn't fit — not just in our neighborhood, but it doesn't fit in Lombard,” Melissa Schmitz said.

Neighbors voiced a litany of concerns about overflow parking, wildlife, noise and the density of the development during a lengthy public hearing last week on the proposed annexation agreement.

“Each of us has a large lot, half acre to three quarters of an acre,” Ken Franklin told village trustees. “Many of my friends who have visited my house have remarked how wonderful it is to come through an area so built up, as is Lombard and busy with cars and rush hour traffic, and to a green oasis.”

The board’s meeting Thursday night is expected to include only the first reading of an annexation agreement, annexation ordinance and companion zoning action.

The developer is asking that the village annex into its boundaries the properties located at 1312-1330 S. Meyers Road.

“It’s an efficient land use. It helps you grow your tax base. It helps you get rooftops near your businesses,” Daniel told village trustees.

He said “there's really no issue with green space and parks in the area,” citing Knolls Park among other examples.

The homes would be intended to “serve a community that does not necessarily wish to have the larger lots and maintenance activities,” Daniel wrote in a letter to village officials in May.

The internal drive and other common areas of the development would be managed by a homeowners’ association.

Lombard plan commission members have endorsed the zoning petition.