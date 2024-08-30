Fun City Adventure Park in Algonquin reopens 5 months after safety violations force shutdown

Fun City Adventure Park in Algonquin, which abruptly closed earlier this year, reopened on Aug. 22. Michelle Meyer/Shaw Local News Network

Fun City Adventure Park in Algonquin has reopened after being closed since March because of multiple Illinois Department of Labor and village code violations.

The children’s indoor amusement park at 215 S. Randall Road abruptly closed two weeks after opening. The business, which features attractions such as arcade games, trampolines and a zip line, opened on Feb. 16, according to its Facebook page.

However, an Illinois Department of Labor inspection identified multiple violations, citing unsafe equipment and construction, according to state and village records.

Fun City passed its final inspection on Aug. 22 and fulfilled all the state and local requirements, Algonquin Community Development Director Patrick Knapp said. After passing the inspections, the business opened later that day.

A person who answered the phone at Fun City on Wednesday would not give their name but confirmed the amusement park had reopened, though they added that the rope course and slide attractions are still closed. It is unknown when those attractions will open, but the employee said, “Hopefully soon.”

In February, the Department of Labor identified numerous defects in many of the attractions, including improper harness fasteners, metal obstructions that were not padded, and multiple frame brackets that appeared to be inadequately welded, according to inspection documents.

The ropes attraction was reported to have “multiple bolts coming loose” and appeared to have been “assembled with improper fasteners,” according to Department of Labor inspection documents. Carabiners and harnesses also appeared to not meet the department’s standards, the documents stated.

After an inspection on Feb. 28, the state issued a stop order, the village suspended Fun City’s temporary occupancy permit the next day, and the amusement park closed its doors on March 1, records show.

Fun City has more than 20 locations in multiple states, including New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut.