DuPage County offers rare glimpse at Elmhurst Quarry

Tickets to tour the Elmhurst Quarry will be available starting Tuesday. The quarry is part of the largest stormwater management facility in DuPage County and is capable of holding 2.7 billion gallons of water. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

If you’ve ever wondered how the Elmhurst Quarry helps keep floodwaters back, now is your chance to get a rare behind-the-scenes look.

DuPage County Stormwater Management, in partnership with the Elmhurst History Museum, is opening up the quarry for tours on Sept. 28.

The first line of defense against flooding in DuPage, the mammoth reservoir has a floodwater capacity of 2.7 billion gallons and is the largest of the county’s 17 flood control facilities. In previous years, tours of the facility have quickly sold out.

“We are always proud to see so many people interested in learning how DuPage County manages floodwater,” said Jim Zay, stormwater management committee chairman. “This facility is truly unique, and we are happy to give residents a chance to see it up close.”

Tickets for the tours will be available starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tours will begin at the Elmhurst History Museum Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave., with buses departing to the quarry every 30 minutes between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. After the tour, visitors can visit the Elmhurst History Museum’s exhibits, including “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst,” which includes a video on the quarry’s history.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2017 In previous years, tickets for tours of the quarry quickly sold out.

“The Elmhurst Quarry, one of the city’s oldest businesses, has long fascinated local residents,” said Dave Oberg, the museum’s executive director. “Our quarry tour is one of our most sought-after experiences, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the quarry’s operations and history from platforms typically closed to the public.”

The DuPage County Stormwater Management plan manages floodwaters entering the quarry through a 400-foot tunnel under Route 83. The water is held until levels recede and then pumped back into Salt Creek.

Each tour lasts about two hours and includes three stops where visitors will need to climb out of and back into a school bus using the steps. The tour does not go to the bottom of the quarry and can be challenging for guests with mobility issues.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased through the Elmhurst Museum’s website at elmhursthistory.org. Tickets are $15 per person, plus a service fee. Children under 10 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information, visit the museum’s website or call (630) 833-1457.