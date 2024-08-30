advertisement
Barrington man gets 8 years for soliciting child sex abuse materials

Posted August 30, 2024 12:23 am
By Ola Stepien

A Barrington man on Thursday pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and was sentenced to eight years in prison, officials said.

Anthony Demonte, 50, was arrested in June 2023 after an investigation conducted by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit discovered he had downloaded and shared child sexual abuse materials on social media that included children younger than 13, according to a news release from Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

In addition, a forensic analysis of Demonte’s cellphone revealed he had solicited child sex abuse materials from underage boys and girls, the release stated.

Demonte pleaded guilty to solicitation of child pornography and was ordered to serve his eight-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Upon release, he will be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release and register as a sex offender for life.

