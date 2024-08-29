Tollway pays $25 million to settle lawsuit over contract blunder that stalled major interchange

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Illinois tollway board approved a $25 million deal Thursday to settle a lawsuit that stalled a massive reconstruction of the I-290/I-88 interchange.

After months of construction delays on a massive interchange project, Illinois tollway board directors Thursday approved a nearly $25 million settlement to a lawsuit filed by a contractor.

Tollway leaders also acknowledged that the agency made an administrative error when it awarded a $323 million contract to New York-based Judlau Construction in 2023 to repair the I-290/I-88 interchange.

As a result, officials canceled the contract in May without any explanation to Judlau. The firm promptly sued for breach of contract, noting it had already hired workers, bought materials and was actively excavating and grading.

About $15 million of the settlement covers actual construction costs incurred by Judlau, and $10 million is related to damages. The tollway board also agreed to pay Judlau’s subcontractors $6.5 million for construction work performed on the interchange.

The contract was “canceled because a relatively new provision in state law that provides a bid preference for companies based in Illinois was inadvertently excluded from the original contract bid evaluation,” tollway officials said in a statement.

The provision requires a 4% preference, or reduction, to Illinois companies bidding for construction work.

“If the bid preference had been applied, the contract would have been awarded to Walsh Construction Co.,” the agency said. Walsh is based in Chicago, according to the company’s website.

“The agreement will eliminate legal barriers and enable the tollway to proceed with the project. In addition, it resolves time-consuming and costly litigation,” the tollway’s statement reads.

Judlau executives said the firm is “satisfied with the settlement and notes that the tollway did not terminate the contract as a result of any performance issues on the part of Judlau.”