Kane GOP outraged at ‘First Amendment area’ at county building

Kane County officials created a special area for people to stand if they are handing out literature to anyone entering and leaving the government center. Courtesy of the Kane County GOP

A First Amendment brouhaha is brewing at the Kane County Government Center, with Republicans accusing Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog of violating their free speech rights by creating a “First Amendment area” away from the main building’s front door.

According to Kane County GOP Chairman Andro Lerario, citizens distributing flyers outside the government building in Geneva on Monday were asked to stop after Pierog “took issue with the content of the flyers.”

The two-sided flyers were campaign pieces against Pierog and urged support for Lance Bell, her Republican challenger in the Nov. 5 general election.

Pierog is a Democrat seeking a second term.

“This blatant restriction of First Amendment rights has sparked outrage among local leaders and citizens,” Lerario said in an email. “We, along with many others, view this as an unconstitutional attempt to silence dissent and limit public discourse.”

The issue, Pierog said, was not the flyers. However, the individuals handing them out were interrupting the flow of people coming in for county business, according to Pierog.

“Logistically, it was the safest, closest location we could give them,” Pieorg said. “It’s the appropriate location for this to be.”

But Lerario said the doors were never blocked, and people could move freely.

John Frank, chief of the Kane County Civil Division, approved the creation of the First Amendment area, according to Pierog.

Frank did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

However, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser says she does not favor free speech zones or restricting freedom of speech in any way.

“Upon my intervention today, I was able to get an agreement that no free speech zone will be enforced until this matter can be reviewed fully by the county board,” Mosser said in a statement.

Mosser said that while a First Amendment zone may be legally done, “ultimately, this was the decision of the county to be implemented in this way.”

“I do not personally believe in implementing First Amendment zones or attempting to restrict First Amendment speech in any way,” Mosser added.

Pierog defended the free speech area.

“When people want to come in … they are not there at the county to chitchat with people,” Pierog said. “They’re there to pay thousands of dollars in taxes or get a permit for a new home … The last thing they want is to be confronted by someone with a pamphlet and engage in conversation. What they want to do is get in and get out.”

Pierog dismissed the GOP criticism as politically motivated.

“This is a fabricated story from people who are politicking in front of the county building in support of their candidate,” Pierog said.

Bell said he had not seen the flyer and was not associated with it.