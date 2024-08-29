Ex-bus driver accused of inappropriately touching Wheeling HS student

Elvis Fabi

A former school bus driver faces a battery charge alleging he inappropriately touched a Wheeling High School student earlier this year, police announced Thursday.

Elvis Fabi, 76, of Rolling Meadows is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6 on the Class A misdemeanor charge that could land him up to a year in jail if he’s convicted.

Police said Fabi’s arrest follows an extensive investigation launched in January after a 15-year-old girl reported the alleged misconduct.

According to police, Fabi is accused of grabbing and kissing the student’s hand as she was preparing to get off a school bus. The investigation included a review of surveillance video footage from the bus, police said.

Fabi was employed by Grand Prairie Transit at the time of the alleged battery, police said.