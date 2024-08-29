advertisement
Crime

Ex-bus driver accused of inappropriately touching Wheeling HS student

Posted August 29, 2024 1:12 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

A former school bus driver faces a battery charge alleging he inappropriately touched a Wheeling High School student earlier this year, police announced Thursday.

Elvis Fabi, 76, of Rolling Meadows is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6 on the Class A misdemeanor charge that could land him up to a year in jail if he’s convicted.

Police said Fabi’s arrest follows an extensive investigation launched in January after a 15-year-old girl reported the alleged misconduct.

According to police, Fabi is accused of grabbing and kissing the student’s hand as she was preparing to get off a school bus. The investigation included a review of surveillance video footage from the bus, police said.

Fabi was employed by Grand Prairie Transit at the time of the alleged battery, police said.

Communities Crime High Schools News Northwest Suburban High School D214 Rolling Meadows School Districts Wheeling Wheeling High School
