‘We stuck together’: Reservists get warm welcome home in Arlington Heights

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Andre Cato is greeted by his boss, Niles police Sgt. Vince Lombardo, as he returned home from a nine-month deployment Tuesday.

Balloons, flowers and tearful reunions greeted about 100 U.S. Army reservists Tuesday as they returned to their home base in Arlington Heights after a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

After flying into O’Hare International Airport, a police escort led the 1304th Military Police Company’s buses into the base, where they deboarded and dashed into the arms of loved ones.

“It was definitely tough being away (from friends and family),” said Sgt. Jake Leibfritz of Lemont, who returns to his civilian life as a commercial insurance broker. “Just like that, one day you’re with them and one day you’re not. Every day, you’re just kind of counting down when you’ll be back.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Family and friends wait Tuesday at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights for members of the 1304th Military Police Company as they returned from a nine-month mission in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

For Staff Sgt. David Niggins of Naperville, the hot, humid weather that welcomed the company in Arlington Heights reminded him of where they spent the past nine months.

“It actually kind of feels like Cuba,” he said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Staff Sgt. Eric Nowinski of Spring Grove is reunited with his family, including his wife, Michelle, and three children, Logan, 7; Teddy, 5; Isabelle, 3, Tuesday at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights.

Niggins, who works in sales for a liquor company, said he intends to build on the experience and pursue a career in law enforcement. This was his second deployment, the first being at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, where he helped with refugees from Afghanistan.

Niggins said the deployment involved long days and long hours.

“But we stuck together,” he said. “It was a good experience. We built a close family there.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Members of the 1304th Military Police Company grab their belongings after being reunited with family Tuesday in Arlington Heights. They had just returned from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Some of the soldiers came back to find things can change a lot in nine months. Sgt. Thomas Toyra of Round Lake came back to find Layla, the infant daughter he left behind, is now a 14-month-old toddler.

His wife, Nicole, said technology helped bridge the distance during his deployment.

“We have FaceTimed every single day,” she said. “I don’t know how people did it (before). It has been a blessing.”

Spc. Mackenzie Sullivan of St. Charles was met by friends who were taking her to surprise her parents — who thought she was coming home Friday — with her early return.

Sullivan, who also celebrated her 22nd birthday Tuesday, said she is looking forward to “my life coming back to normal.” That means working toward becoming an EMT.

While technology enabled her to communicate with people at home, it was difficult after a hard day's work.

“You're constantly drained and you just want to go to bed,” she added.

Algonquin resident Bryan Lange welcomed his son, Spc. Thomas Lange, who worked as a medic and brought back a parting gift — a wooden ax, in honor of his service at the Kittery Beach Aid Station. It bears the inscription, “You were the glue that held our electronics together.”

The inscription was decorated with cats — “I’m obsessed with cats,” said Lange, who lives in Peoria.

Also welcoming home the soldiers was Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, who served in the Army Reserve for 17 years. He said it means a lot to have a base in town, which he added “honors its military veterans and their families, as well as active-duty service members.”

The commander of the 1304th, Capt. Claudia Contreras — a Skokie police officer at home — commended the company for its service.

“They did absolutely amazing,” she said. “We were very successful in our mission.”