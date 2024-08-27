advertisement
News

Prosecutors of Highland Park shooting suspect want jury to see bank receipt tied to gun

Posted August 27, 2024 3:44 pm
David Struett

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office wants to present banking records at Robert Crimo III’s upcoming trial that show how he paid for the weapon allegedly used to kill seven people at the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

A motion filed in Lake County court last week says the 22-year-old Highwood man paid an online gun shop $544.69 on Feb. 7, 2020, for a Smith and Wesson M&P Sport II firearm. The gun was shipped to Red Dot Arms in Villa Park, where he paid a $25 processing fee to receive the gun, according to the motion.

The prosecution’s motion seeks to admit bank records from the suspect’s checking account at Highland Park Bank and Trust, a Wintrust Community Bank. Prosecutors say he used the gun to shoot 55 people at the parade, seven of whom died.

He was expected to appear in court Wednesday, but the date was rescheduled for Sept. 12 due to a scheduling conflict, the motion states.

For the full report, visit chicagosuntimes.com.

