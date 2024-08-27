Festivals Aug. 30 to Sept. 5: Buffalo Grove Days, Last Fling, Summer Sunset Festival and more

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove Days brings rides, food, music and more to Mike Rylko Community Park in Buffalo Grove Thursday through Monday, Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Before Friday

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 28-30, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 specimens of life-size, moving dinosaur replicas; interact with sea giants in a virtual aquarium; take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.

Venardos Circus: 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 28-30, and 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, under a big tent at Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle. Combines animal-free circus acts in a Broadway musical-style format. $16.95-$59.95. Tickets: venardoscircus.com/lisle-il.

31st annual Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29; 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. Baby contest for ages 18 months and younger at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Ultimate Air Dogs Friday through Sunday. On Saturday, Strut Your Mutt contest at 10:45 a.m., craft beer tasting from 2-6 p.m., Music & Mingle with movie characters from 3-6 p.m., and Adult Date Night from 4-10 p.m. On Sunday, Hometown Pinewood Derby at 11 a.m. and classic car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music from Yorkville Big Band at 5 p.m. Thursday; Love & The Outcome at 6:30 p.m. and Rhett Walker at 8 p.m. Friday; iPop at noon, Fletcher Rockwell at 3 p.m. and Fool House at 7 p.m. Saturday; and American English at 11:30 a.m., 7th heaven at 2:30 p.m., All American Throwbacks at 5 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Sunday. yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.

Buffalo Grove Days: Carnival hours: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; and 1-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, live entertainment, bingo, blood drive on Saturday, craft fair and business expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 4 p.m. Monday, kids’ entertainment, Buddy Baseball exhibition game at 5 p.m. Saturday, parade at noon Sunday, Duck Race at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, food, drinks and more. Music includes Billy Elton at 6:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 3:30 p.m., Big Band Baby at 6 p.m. and Boy Band Night at 8 p.m. Saturday; Sun Chasers at 3:30 p.m., Anchors Away at 6 p.m. and Chicago Experience at 8 p.m. Sunday; and The Unresolved at 11 a.m. and Cruzin' the Loop at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Free admission. bgdays.com/.

Shakespeare in the Park: 6:45 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 29-31, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Wheaton College Arena Theater presents Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com or wheaton.edu.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 29-30, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Elton Rohn will perform Thursday, ending with a musical fireworks display, and Bee Gees Gold & The Wayouts will perform Friday. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Chicago Jazz Festival: 12:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at Millennium Park (and citywide), Michigan Avenue at Washington Street, Chicago. Headliners include Amina Claudine Myers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Preston Bradley Hall; Catherine Russell at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Jay Pritzker Pavilion; Kenny Garrett and Sounds From the Ancestors at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Jay Pritzker Pavilion; and Spanish Harlem Orchestra at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Free. chicago.gov.

Friday, Aug. 30

Anime Magic! 2024: Doors open at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Interactive pop culture convention filled with cosplay, events, gaming and more. $55-$70; free for kids 7 and younger. animemagic.org.

Historic Trolley Tour of Naperville: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the trolley stop on Jackson Avenue, just east of Eagle Street, Naperville. One-hour historic trolley tour. $25. Register: napervilletrolley.com.

ARC Music Festival 2024: 2-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Electronic music from Charlotte De Witte, Kaskade Redux, Sara Landry and Salute Friday; Dom Dolla, MK and The Martinez Brothers Saturday; Disclosure, Purple Disco Machine, Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet and Nico Moreno Sunday. Tickets start at $199. arcmusicfestival.com.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. See vintage muscle cars, convertibles and timeless classics. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, in Sunset Park.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. 23rd annual festival includes carnival, food and beer tents, live music, craft fair, wine tasting and kids’ activities. Classic/custom car show from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Skate Park, heading along Haligus to Miller Road, right on Miller to Sunset Park. On Saturday, community picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wine tasting tent from 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, a round-robin pickleball tournament at 9 a.m.; Sunset Market featuring local artisans, crafters and businesses from 1-8 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Music from That’s What She Said at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Dueling Pianos at 1 p.m., Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band at 4 p.m., Voyage at 6:30 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Beyond the Blonde at 3 p.m., In the Stix at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. summersunsetfest.com.

Hi Infidelity will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, during the Naperville Jaycees Last Fling. Courtesy of Hi Infidelity

Naperville Jaycees Last Fling: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; and noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, in downtown Naperville. Business expo, food vendors, sponsors’ tent, carnival, family-friendly activities at the Riverwalk Amphitheater and more. Parade at 10 a.m. Monday. Music from Sammy & the Knights at 5 p.m. and Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at 8 p.m. Friday; Sonic Roadtrip at noon, The Chain at 2:30 p.m., Motown Nation at 5:15 p.m., and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday; Chicago Rockhouse at noon, Heart to Heartbreaker at 2:30 p.m., ’90s Pop Nation at 5:15 p.m., and 16 Candles at 8 p.m. Sunday; and Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at noon and The Ron Burgundys at 3:45 p.m. Monday. Free. LastFling.org.

PrairieFest fall carnival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Unlimited wristbands for $35 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday and $30 from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. prairiefest.com/carnival.

Skyline Sessions Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Bonita Appleblunt at 5 p.m. and J. Bambi with Live Band at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Taste of Melrose Park: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and noon Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at 1000 N. 25th, Melrose Park. Carnival, food, music, fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday, 64 ethnic food items for $4 or less. Free admission. melrosepark.org.

Taste of Polonia Festival: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Live music, dance performances, authentic Polish food and beer, local merchants, family activities including inflatables, climbing wall, carnival rides and games. The Copernicus Center’s indoor theater will host film screenings, art exhibitions, performances, a casino and more. Admission: $15; free for kids 12 and younger. copernicuscenter.org.

West Loop Art Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the West Loop, North Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard, Chicago. A variety of art mediums will be on display and available for purchase. With interactive art, wine tastings, kids’ crafts and live music. Free. starevents.com/event/west-loop-art-fest.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at locations in Wheaton. Friday: Matt and Molly at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette’s Creperie, 211 W. Front St., and Jim Perona at 6 p.m. at Adelle’s, 535 W. Liberty Drive. Saturday: Judy Roberts and Greg Fishman at Suzette’s Creperie. Sunday: Afternoon Logic under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Main Street train station, Downers Grove. The Fishing Buddies perform Chicago blues classics, roots rock and original music. Free. downtowndg.org.

Fortnite Esports Tournament: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Esports Zone, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Esports Tournament featuring Fortnite. Bring your own controller. $17. heparks.org/event/fortnite-esports-tournament-aug-30.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at locations in downtown St. Charles. Michael Rawls at 1st Street Plaza and Drew Doepke at The Filling Station Pub & Grill, 300 W. Main St., St. Charles. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Music on Maple: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, outside the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Noah Gabriel Trio will perform. Two beverages, including wine and beer, and charcuterie are included with a ticket. Bring a lawn chair. Tickets start at $15. Register: lombardhistory.org.

Blackberry Farm Movie Night: Dusk Friday, Aug. 30, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Rides, crafts and photo opportunities until dusk, then watch “Trolls Band Together” on the outdoor movie screen. $13. Register at blackberryfarm.info/special-events.

Elgin Summer Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 30, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Family activities before the movie “Marvels” screens at dusk. Concessions will be available from local nonprofits. Free. elginil.gov/1775/Summer-Movies-in-the-Park.

Nashwood: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, in downtown Highwood. Restaurants and bars will feature 100 free country, Southern blues, classic and contemporary rock performances beginning at happy hour Friday and running all day Saturday and Sunday. Free. celebratehighwood.org/nashwood.

Blake Kilbourne of Carrollton, Ga., performs a freestyle act with his dog Surf during the Ashley Whippet World Championships at Naperville’s Nike Park in 2021. This year’s competition is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald, 2021

Saturday, Aug. 31

Ashley Whippet World Championships: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at Nike Park, 288 W. Diehl Road, Naperville. Disc dog competition with dogs and their owners that have qualified from competitions from all over the world. Free. ashleywhippet.com/world-championships.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border in Bristol, Wisconsin. Step back in time with food, games, costumes, theme weekends and more. $40 for adults; $15 for kids 5-12; and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/Bristol.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire wraps up its 2024 season Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, in Bristol, Wisconsin. Courtesy of Bristol Renaissance Faire

Maple Park Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 31, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in downtown Maple Park. Two-day slow pitch softball tournament, crafter and vendor show, bean bag tournament, Bike & Wagon Parade, pedal tractor pulls, Toilet Bowl Races, Ross Dueringer Car Show and more. Romp in the Park 5K and 2-mile walk at 8 a.m. and parade on Main Street at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Music from The Party Doctors at 6:15 p.m. and Back Country Roads at 9 p.m. Saturday and Deacon Frost at 3 p.m., Gallery at 5:30 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. Sunday. mapleparkfunfest.com.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 Members of the Academia de Danza Aztlan perform during last year’s Schaumburg Septemberfest parade. This year’s parade is at 10 a.m. Monday.

Septemberfest 2024: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Carnival, live entertainment, bingo, craft beer and wine, pony rides arts and crafts show, Taste of Schaumburg and fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday, and a parade at 10 a.m. Monday. Music from Phillip Phillips at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Plain White T's at 8:30 p.m. Sunday; Taylor Nation Tribute at 1:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Free admission; shuttle bus service available. villageofschaumburg.com.

Dog Show: 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. All amateur dogs can enter events such as best costume, biggest or smallest dog, best groomed, best trick, best treat-catcher, best tunnel run and waggiest tail to win prizes. No advanced registration. Free for all dogs and owners. bgparks.org/dog-show-2.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Steps off from Sunset Skate Park, heading along Haligus to Miller Road, right on Miller to Sunset Park. summersunsetfest.com/parade.

Long Grove Irish Days runs Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, with Irish dancing, music, food and more. Courtesy of Long Grove Irish Days

Long Grove’s Irish Days: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Long Grove Fountain Square, 228 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Annual celebration of Irish culture featuring live music, food, drinks, dog contest, Men’s Best Legs in Kilt contest, Irish dance groups and more. Free admission and parking. longgrove.org/festival/irish-days.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Over 600 dealers display and sell antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. $6; free for kids younger than 12. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Taste of Serbia Food & Music Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, at St. Basil Serbian Orthodox Church, 27450 N. Bradley, Lake Forest. Features traditional specialties such as spit-roasted lamb and pork, pastries and fruit strudels. Includes performances by Pranza Flasa Tambura and Sumadija. Free admission and parking. tasteofserbia.org.

Live On The Lake Music Series: 2 p.m. to closing Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, and 1:20-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Navy Pier’s outdoor Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from Gino Rockin Romo on Saturday; Beats y Bateria at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Baby J & Golden Street Reggae at 5:30 p.m. Sunday; Bitter Jester Music Festival “Best of” Showcase on Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Love On The Lawn Festival: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Third annual family event with DJs, food, local vendors, a kids’ corner, a vintage cars and bikes show and more. $25-$30; free for kids younger than 10. Tickets: $30 general admission; $60 VIP; free for kids younger than 10. lotlfest.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in the East Commuter Lot at the southeast corner of Northwest Highway and Maple, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/event/cruise-nights.

Wave Wall Moves: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Darvin Dances and Identity Performing Arts will perform. Free. navypier.org.

Wauconda Street Dance: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, on Main Street, Wauconda. Two stages of live music, food, drinks, bags tournament and more. Headliners include DJ Mikey Mike from 5-11 p.m., BB & The Honey at 9 p.m. and Gina Gonzalez & The Wingmen at 9:30 p.m. and more. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago DJs Ron Carroll & Ariana DJ mix it up with house and dance music. Free. navypier.org.

Tusk: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Celebrating the music of Fleetwood Mac. $20. Gates open at 6 p.m. paramountaurora.com/events/tusk-2024.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Fifth Third Bike The Drive: 6:30-10:30 a.m. ride; 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. festival Sunday, Sept. 1, at Butler Field in Grant Park, 235 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago. The 30-mile course along DuSable Lake Shore Drive is family-friendly and good for all abilities. Ride as little or as much of the course as you’d like, then enjoy a festival in Grant Park, which includes live music, beer and kids’ activities. Tickets are $73, $18 for kids 17 and younger. Register at bikethedrive.org.

Bennet Taft Wiffle Ball Classic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. Second annual charity tournament for all ages benefiting the BT8 Foundation, with all proceeds going toward awarding a high school scholarship, helping the food pantry and other community needs. $100 per team of four. Register at bt8foundation@gmail.com.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

The Illinois Mycological Association Display & Sale will take place Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

Illinois Mycological Association Display & Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, Burnstein Hall, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See 50 to 100 varieties of mushrooms foraged from area forests in the days prior to the show. Members will answer questions regarding mushrooms and fungi. Merch for sale includes mushroom-related books, T-shirts and more. $12.95-$20.95. chicagobotanic.org.

Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2, at Wheeler Park, 822 N. First St. (Route 31), Geneva. 48th annual festival with six stages of live music and storytelling with 17 featured performers: Bob Bovee, Margaret Burk, Debra Cowan, Sara Grey, Donna Herula, Connie Kaldor, Oba William King, Kray Van Kirk, Crys Matthews, Mustard’s Retreat, Sam Robbins, Spencer and Rains, Steam Machine, Chris Vallillo, Jack Williams; on Monday only, Mark Dvorak and February Sky. Hands-on workshops, kids’ zone, arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. On Sunday, there will be an old-fashioned barn dance at 6 p.m. and “Spine-tingling Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Two-day pass: $60 or $35 for students and seniors; day pass $35 or $20; $80-$150 for a family; free for kids younger than 12. fox-valley-folklore-society.square.site/.

BG Days Parade: Noon Sunday, Sept. 1. This year’s route will head south on Buffalo Grove Road from Thompson, west on Deerfield Parkway, ending at Mike Rylko Community Park. Free. bgdays.com/activities.

Burger Throw-Down: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. The area’s burger food trucks battle it out for the best burger-maker title. Plus, live music, outdoor games and free activities. Ticket includes burger samples and a beer. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

‘Cue for a Cause: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at York and Vallette streets, Elmhurst. 10th annual fundraising barbecue contest for Elmhurst Walk-in Assistance Network features food and drink, live music, raffles and entertainment. elmhurstwalkin.org/cue.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Performances by The Lovettes: A Salute to the Female Icons of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s on Sunday and Elvis My Way, starring Brandon Bennett, on Monday. $20 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Batavia Block Party & Taste of Batavia: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Live music, car show, pie bake-off and free kids’ area. Tickets can be purchased on-site the day of the event. $5 for ages 21 and older; free for kids. downtownbatavia.com.

Wayback Wheels Car Show: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. See vintage and modern cars at the Batavia MainStreet block party. Free. bataviaparks.org/batavia-depot-museum.

Septemberfest Fireworks: 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. villageofschaumburg.com.

Monday, Sept. 2

Naperville Last Fling Labor Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, starting on Mill Street, near Naperville North High School. Parade will head south on Mill to Jefferson Avenue, east on Jefferson to Main Street, south on Main to Porter Avenue, west to Naperville Central High School. Jaycees will be collecting donations along the parade route for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Al DeGeeter. lastfling.org.

Septemberfest Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, on Summit Drive, Schaumburg. The 2-mile, two-hour parade travels northbound on Summit Drive toward the festival grounds at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center. Free. villageofschaumburg.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Sandwich Fair: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 4-6; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 7; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich. Food, rides, livestock events, live entertainment and more. Harness racing and Illinois State RC Car and Truck Racing Championships Wednesday, truck pulls on Thursday, tractor pulls on Saturday, and an antique auto show and demolition derby Sunday. Music from Craig Mathey & Friends at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Back Paiges at 7 p.m. Thursday; Riley Green at 8 p.m. Friday; Party Doctors at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Redhorse at 2 p.m. Sunday. $10; $7 for kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger. Five-day pass $10-$25. sandwichfair.com.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Beyond the Blonde, a tribute to P!nk, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga, will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Touch-A-Truck: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Blackberry Farm parking lot, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Explore supersized trucks at this Fox Valley Park District event. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

South Elgin Lunchtime Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Panton Mill Park, 9 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Beaux — Beatles to Bon Jovi will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 5, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. A rotating selection of food trucks and live entertainment in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cornerstone Services Art Show: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Cornerstone Services Inc.’s Wellness Center Conference Room, 777 Joyce Road, Joliet. Artwork created by people with disabilities ranging from paintings to photographs to diamond art and more. With light refreshments and tours of the art studio. Free admission. CornerstoneServices.org.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Ravinia Ramblers will perform. Food and beverages for purchase. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.