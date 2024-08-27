Bears cut roster down to 53 players, but changes are likely
The Bears have selected their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. The Bears, and every team across the NFL, had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to cut training camp rosters of 90 players down to 53 players.
The Bears had already announced more than a dozen cuts between Saturday and Monday. On Monday they waived nine players. Entering the day Tuesday, they had 78 players remaining on the active roster and they needed to cut 25 more.
This is the third roster that general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have built. This doesn’t necessarily mean the roster is complete, though. Many of the players cut on Tuesday across the league are subject to waivers. The Bears could put in a claim or several claims ahead of the 11 a.m. Wednesday waiver claim deadline.
The Bears can place up to two players on short-term injured reserve Tuesday. Any additional players heading to IR must first be on the 53-man roster. The Bears placed defensive end Jacob Martin and offensive tackle Larry Borom on IR on Tuesday. Long snapper Patrick Scales, who has a back injury, could go on IR on Wednesday, which would free up an additional roster spot.
Below is the Bears’ initial 53-man roster.
Quarterback
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Running back
D’Andre Swift
Khalil Herbert
Roschon Johnson
Travis Homer
Wide receiver
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
Tyler Scott
DeAndre Carter
Velus Jones Jr.
Tight end
Cole Kmet
Gerald Everett
Marcedes Lewis
Offensive line
Braxton Jones
Teven Jenkins
Coleman Shelton
Nate Davis
Darnell Wright
Ryan Bates
Kiran Amegadjie
Matt Pryor
Bill Murray
Doug Kramer
Defensive line
Montez Sweat
DeMarcus Walker
Andrew Billings
Gervon Dexter Sr.
Zacch Pickens
Darrell Taylor
Chris Williams
Dominque Robinson
Austin Booker
Daniel Hardy
Linebacker
Tremaine Edmunds
TJ Edwards
Jack Sanborn
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Noah Sewell
Cornerback
Jaylon Johnson
Tyrique Stevenson
Kyler Gordon
Josh Blackwell
Terell Smith
Jaylon Jones
Safety
Kevin Byard
Jaquan Brisker
Eljiah Hicks
Johnathan Owens
Special teams
Cairo Santos (K)
Tory Taylor (P)
Patrick Scales (LS)
Injured reserve
DE Jacob Martin
OL Larry Borom