Longmeadow Parkway completion to be marked with ribbon-cutting Thursday

Posted August 26, 2024 10:54 am
By Shaw Local News Network

Kane County officials will mark the completion of the $204 million Longmeadow Parkway Bridge over the Fox River near Carpentersville with a ribbon-cutting event at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

The ribbon-cutting on the bridge will mark the completion of the 5.6-mile-long toll-free corridor that crosses through the northern section of Kane County from Huntley Road to Route 62 to the east. The corridor also includes a bike and pedestrian path that will connect to the Fox River Trail.

The corridor passes through portions of Algonquin, Carpentersville and Barrington Hills and unincorporated areas of Kane County.

The four-lane Fox River bridge-crossing project is intended to relieve traffic congestion and facilitate an increase in business opportunities, officials said.

County officials said in a news release that the bridge will open sometime after the event, but the exact date has not been determined.

Officials who will speak during the event include Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog, state Rep. Suzanne Ness, Carpentersville Village President John Skillman, and Algonquin Village President Debby Sosine.

The event will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@KaneCountyGovernment.

