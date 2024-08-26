District 301 to close early Tuesday due to excessive heat

With heat indexes expected to reach up to 115 degrees, Central Unit School District 301 will shorten the school day on Tuesday.

The Burlington-based district said on its website that the morning start schedule will remain unchanged, but middle and high schools will dismiss at 10 a.m., and elementary schools will let out at 11 a.m. Early childhood classes are canceled.

The district has a high school, two middle schools, and four elementary schools.

In the statement, the district said they have buses without air conditioning and wanted to ensure a safe environment for their drivers and students.

The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” beginning at noon on Aug. 27 and lasting until 10 p.m.

District 301 students participating in programs within Elgin Area School District U-46, Community Unit District 300, and Fox Valley Career Center will not take part in the regional pathway programs on Tuesday.

Likewise, U-46 and District 300 students participating in District 301’s programs will not attend its veterinary program.

The statement said temperatures are being monitored for athletics and activities and that coaches would communicate with student-athletes.

Staff are expected to work their regularly scheduled hours. The district anticipates returning to a regular schedule on Wednesday.