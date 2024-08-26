Looking for one last summer fest? Try Naperville’s Last Fling

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 Last Fling returns to Naperville Labor Day weekend for a final round of summer fun.

Labor Day weekend in Naperville can only mean one thing — it’s time for Last Fling.

A capstone to summer fun, the Naperville Jaycees have hosted the four-day, block-style festival for more than 40 years. The fest, which dates back to the 1960s, includes music, food, family activities, a Labor Day parade and a carnival.

In addition to providing music, food and fun, the Jaycees use proceeds from the festival to help area not-for-profit organizations. In the last 20 years, the proceeds from Last Fling have exceeded $4 million to help nonprofits in Naperville and the surrounding communities.

Some of the funds have gone toward well-known landmarks like Jaycee Marina, the Naperville Jaycees ADA playground along the riverwalk and the Jaycees gazebo at Fredenhagen Park. The Naperville Jaycees also have donated toward Century Walk, the Carillon bell tower and Wentz Hall.

“Not only is the Last Fling something that’s fun, but it’s also a fundraiser,” said Karen Coleman, publicity chair for the festival. “It’s a great way for every single person to participate to give back to the community while having a really awesome weekend.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling brings live music, carnival rides and games, food and more to Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Last Fling starts at 5 p.m. Friday in downtown Naperville along Jackson Avenue and closes at 8 p.m. Monday. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

Friday’s headliner, Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press, hits the stage at 8 p.m. Sammy & the Knights kick off the music at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s music starts at noon with Sonic Road Trip, followed by Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Chain at 2:30 p.m. Motown Nation plays at 5:15, followed by headliner Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m.

Saturday also is designated as a special-needs day at the carnival. Patrons with special needs will be allowed priority, no-wait seating on rides with a wristband. A chaperone must be present.

Rockhouse kicks off Sunday’s music at noon, followed by Heart to Heartbreaker at 2:30 p.m. and 90s Pop Nation at 5:15 p.m. Headliner Sixteen Candles takes the stage at 8 p.m.

The popular 1980s cover band 16 Candles will take the stage as Sunday’s headline act at 8 p.m. Courtesy of Naperville Jaycees

The festival closes out Monday with Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at noon and The Ron Burgundys at 3:45 p.m.

Monday’s schedule includes a Labor Day parade that steps off at 10 a.m. near Naperville North High School and winds through downtown Naperville, ending near Naperville Central High School. The Naperville Jaycees, in partnership with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, will collect donations along the parade route in honor of Junior Chamber International Senator Al DeGeeter’s service.

Following the parade, a free lunch for veterans will be held in the sponsor’s area near the Jackson Avenue stage starting at noon. Anyone with a valid military ID can attend.

A variety of family-friendly activities including senior bingo, a bubble party, crafts, yoga and a spaghetti-eating contest also are part of the four-day festival.

For a full schedule of events, visit lastfling.org.