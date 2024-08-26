Buffalo Grove Days promises to be ‘bigger and better than ever’

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 Riders take a spin on the carnival rides during Buffalo Grove Days. This year’s fest returns Thursday, Aug. 29, at Mike Rylko Community Park in Buffalo Grove.

This year’s Buffalo Grove Days festival promises to be “bigger and better than ever,” according to organizers. It returns to Mike Rylko Community Park this week, kicking off with a carnival and continuing with events through Monday.

Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; and 1-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove.

Festival highlights include live entertainment, bingo, a blood drive on Saturday, dog show at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, craft fair and business expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 4 p.m. Monday, kids’ entertainment, Buddy Baseball exhibition game at 5 p.m. Saturday, parade at noon Sunday, Duck Race at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, food, drinks and more.

The Boy Band Night will headline Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Buffalo Grove Days festival. Courtesy of village of Buffalo Grove

Music on Friday includes Billy Elton at 6:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, you can see 7th heaven at 3:30 p.m., Big Band Baby at 6 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 8 p.m. Sunday’s lineup includes Sun Chasers at 3:30 p.m., Anchors Away at 6 p.m. and Chicago Experience at 8 p.m. On Monday, The Unresolved play at 11 a.m. and Cruzin' the Loop at 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free; for a complete schedule of events, see bgdays.com.

The Daily Herald checked in with Molly Gillespie, director of communications and engagement for the village of Buffalo Grove, to learn more about this year’s fest.

Q. Is there anything new or different at the fest this year?

A. Yes! The most noticeable difference is the site itself. Over the past year, the Buffalo Grove Park District constructed its permanent amphitheater and shelter/pavilion. These improvements replace the temporary staging and large tent that was required for this signature event.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2019 The Buffalo Grove High School Marching Band plays during a previous Buffalo Grove Days parade. This year’s parade will be at noon Sunday, Sept. 1.

Q. What can you tell us about the parade, and what sort of groups are featured in it?

A. The parade will showcase the best of BG! Spectators can expect to see community groups, local businesses and a wide range of entertainment acts. Even on the village side, our village board will be sharing our community brand.

Q. What do you think is the biggest draw or people's favorite thing at the fest?

A. It’s a tie between the carnival and live music, which makes this event perfect for the family. The kids can enjoy to rides (just get the unlimited megaband if you can) and the parents can rock out! There’s no bad seat in the house with the new venue setup.

Q. What are some unique events that make this festival stand out?

A. We’ve got several! We pride ourselves in making this signature event accessible to all ages and abilities. We host a Buddy Baseball exhibition game Saturday evening and then Fun + Food Monday morning. Both events are run by the village’s Rick Kahen Commission for Residents with Disabilities, offering weekend fun for special needs residents.

At Buffalo Grove Days, visitors can print a T-shirt or totebag with one of four designs, including this one. Courtesy of village of Buffalo Grove

Also on Saturday, we’ve got a one-time activity planned: our live screen printing activity. You can bring your own shirt or tote bag to have it stamped in one of four Buffalo Grove Smart. With Heart. Community brand designs (one stamp per person). The prints will be single-color white ink, so any color or darker shade garment will really make it pop!

Don’t have your own item to stamp? No problem — we will have T-shirts and totes for sale on-site, with proceeds going to support the Buffalo Grove Community Foundation: $10 per shirt or $5 per tote. Items will be available while supplies last. This activity can be found next to the Info Booth from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 Leah Pashtan, then 4, of Buffalo Grove enjoys a spin on a dinosaur ride during a previous Buffalo Grove Days. This year's fest runs Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 at Mike Rylko Community Park.

Q. Any tips or suggestions for attendees on getting the most out of their day at the fest?

A. If carnival rides are part of your plans, get the megaband, and by Wednesday, Aug. 28, before prices go up. It really is a great deal, and your kids will have nonstop fun!