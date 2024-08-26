advertisement
Crime

Police: Drugs found in car during traffic stop in Des Plaines

Posted August 26, 2024 3:12 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A Broadview man was arrested over the weekend after police said officers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop in Des Plaines.

Terrell Garrett, 28, of the 1900 block of South 14th Avenue, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis.

A passenger wanted on a warrant was arrested, too.

The encounter occurred about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of East Touhy Avenue, police said.

A Des Plaines police officer was patrolling the area and stopped Garrett’s car after seeing it repeatedly cross the center line without signaling, according to a news release.

During a search of the car, the officer found plastic bags containing cannabis, according to the release. Once Garrett was arrested, officers searched him at the police station and found bags containing pills and cannabis, the release states.

The passenger, Bryson Graham, 26, of the 0-100 block of 50th Avenue in Bellwood, was ticketed for possession of cannabis and turned over to Westmont police on the warrant.

Communities Crime Des Plaines Drug Related Crime News
