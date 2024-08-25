Four already expressing interest in three Buffalo Grove village board seats

Buffalo Grove Trustee Joanne Johnson

With the candidate filing period still months away, a contested race already is shaping up for three four-year terms on the Buffalo Grove village board.

Incumbent village trustees Joanne Johnson and Lester Ottenheimer III have both said they will seek additional four-year terms in the April 2025 election. They’re expected to be joined on the ballot by Trustee Denice Bocek, longtime village volunteer Paulette Greenberg, and perhaps others.

Buffalo Grove Trustee Lester Ottenheimer III

“I love the job, and I feel like Buffalo Grove is on a roll,” Johnson said. “It’s not the same town it was five years ago, and I would say if you would come back in another five years, you’re going to see significant changes for the better. So that’s why I’m running.”

Ottenheimer cited village board accomplishments including the redevelopment of the Town Center Rohrman properties.

“I think I have been very instrumental in bringing a lot of business and development to the village and I want to see it through,” he said.

Bocek, who was appointed in October fill the board seat vacated by Gregory Pike, said she also will seek a four-year term.

Buffalo Grove Trustee Denice Bocek

Greenberg, a 40-year resident who served as chair of the Buffalo Grove Days Committee for more than 20 years and helped create the Buffalo Grove Farmers Market, also plans to run for a four-year term.

“If you’re a trustee, you get to help make the decisions for the community. I want to be a part of it,” she said, adding she would aim to bring more affordable senior housing into the village.

Only one potential candidate, planning and zoning commission member Kevin Richards, has announced interest in running for a two-year term at stake in next year’s election.

Candidates must file nominating petitions at the village clerk’s office between Nov. 12 and 18 to get on the April 1, 2025 ballot.

Paulette Greenberg

Kevin Richards