Suspect charged in theft of computers from Cook Co. state’s attorney’s office

Jordan Ocampo

A 44-year-old Chicago man faces burglary and theft charges alleging he stole laptop computers and other items from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, authorities said.

Jordan Jose Ocampo, of the 2000 block of South Ashland Avenue, is charged in connection with an investigation launched July 23 when Cook County sheriff’s detectives learned of a theft at the Criminal Court Administration Building in Chicago.

According to the sheriff’s office, three laptops and other items were reported missing from a 12th floor office. Security video footage showed a person leaving the building on the night of July 22 with the missing items, officials said.

During the course of their investigation, detectives identified the individual as Ocampo, according to the sheriff’s office.

They learned that Ocampo has been detained at Cook County jail since Aug. 14 on unrelated aggravated robbery, kidnapping and attempted criminal sexual assault charges and met with him Aug. 20, authorities said. After reading him his Miranda warning, Ocampo admitted he was in the building July 22 and took the items, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ocampo appeared in court Sunday, when he was ordered detained pending his next scheduled court appearance on Sept. 3.

