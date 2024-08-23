5 takeaways from the Democratic National Convention

After four days of rah-rah during the Democratic National Convention, the party’s over.

Does that mean a momentum lag after the nominee switcheroo from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris electrified the party a month ago?

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final day of the Democratic National Convention Thursday in Chicago. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

“The enthusiasm is real,” Illinois Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park said Thursday.

“The Harris-Walz ticket is something special that seems to be in rhythm with our political universe right now,” he noted.

Deerfield delegate and state Rep. Bob Morgan agreed.

After Biden withdrew from the race, “the energy shifted overnight. I think we have the opportunity to have a blue wave around the county,” Morgan said.

Is that so? Here are five takeaways from the DNC.

GOTV (Get out the vote)

“My favorite thing was when (former first lady) Michelle Obama said, ‘stop complaining and do something’ Tuesday,” delegate Mark Guethle noted.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com The Illinois delegation including state Sen. Cristina Castro, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, and House Speaker Chris Welch react during Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday at the DNC.

The point was to “get engaged, talk to voters, make voter contact and make sure people get out to vote,” said Guethle, Kane County Democratic Party chairman.

And with Michigan and Wisconsin up for grabs, Democratic organizers plan to deploy hundreds of Illinoisans to campaign for Harris and vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Since 2008, the Operation Swing State coalition has worked to get candidates like Barack Obama elected, explained Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

“We’ll be going to Michigan to support the party there,” Preckwinkle said.

A reproductive rights crucible

Not only are women voters galvanized by Harris’ nomination, they’re also up in arms over real threats to reproductive rights, said Democrats who doubled down on the issue at the DNC.

Former President Donald Trump “played a pivotal role in ending federal protection for abortions,” Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Thursday, reminding Illinois delegates that his Supreme Court nominees struck down Roe v. Wade.

Democrats warn that fallout from the decision could cause IVF (in vitro fertilization) restrictions under a Trump presidency, although he has denied that.

Walz and his wife, Gwen, have talked about their struggles to have children, and that “hit home for me,” said Elgin state Sen. Cristina Castro, who has undergone IVF.

Making IVF access a central issue in the campaign will help Harris, she thinks.

“The more we normalize it, the more folks will feel comfortable talking to other people about it,” Castro said.

The Gen Z factor

Democrats are counting on young voters and Illinois’ contingent exemplified that with delegates like Christopher Espinoza of Downers Grove, 24, and Claire Satkiewicz, 19, from Northbrook.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com College student Claire Satkiewicz, Illinois’ youngest delegate, takes note of a speech Wednesday at a caucus during the DNC.

Gen Z’s participation can push the party “in a more progressive direction,” said Espinoza.

It’s also a reality check for older Dems to learn what 20-somethings are worried about: “the cost of living, the cost of higher education, how can we take care of our families, (and) how am I going to be able to buy a house in five to 10 years?” he said.

Satkiewicz, who contributed to the Daily Herald while at Glenbrook North High School, said her cohort is “coming in with a really fresh take” on politics.

“I think my generation has a lot of urgency when we talk about politics and I think we have the capacity to make a big difference on things like social media,” she said.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Illinois DNC delegate Christopher Espinoza, 24, listens to a speech during a breakfast caucus.

The Israel-Hamas war schism

College of DuPage political science Professor Melissa Mouritsen thinks DNC organizers had a “missed opportunity to have someone speak for Palestine. The Democrats are bungling the handling of this. They need a coherent message,” she explained.

Mouritsen acknowledged Harris offered a nod to Palestinians in her acceptance speech, but longed for something more.

“(Harris) said they stand behind Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself and that is all fine and good — but she also said she stands behind the decision to aid Israel monetarily,” Mouritsen said. “You can’t then say you equally care about the suffering in Gaza when you are giving the Israeli Defense Forces the money to inflict that suffering.”

Shiny objects?

Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi gets the last word.

“Over the last four days, Kamala Harris and her Democrat cronies have put on a circus, filled with shiny objects, bright lights and loud songs to distract from their lack of policy positions and plans for our country,” Salvi said in a statement.

• Daily Herald senior writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.