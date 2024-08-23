Public help sought in Long Grove hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Authorities are seeking public assistance involving a hit-and-run crash last weekend in Long Grove that seriously injured a bicyclist.

Anyone with a dash camera who traveled on Route 53 between Route 83 and Lake-Cook Road in Long Grove around 4:10 and 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash involving a bicyclist about 4:15 p.m. on Route 53 west of Robert Parker Coffin Road, according to a news release.

According to police, a 63-year-old Kildeer man was cycling south on Route 53 on the shoulder of the roadway. A gray pickup truck also was traveling south and passed a slower-moving vehicle by driving onto the shoulder and into the grass, the release said. The pickup struck the bicyclist and left the scene headed south on Route 53, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with serious injuries and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with a dash camera, including commercial vehicles with cameras, should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team at (847) 377-4000.