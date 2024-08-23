advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Public help sought in Long Grove hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Posted August 23, 2024 1:56 pm
Daily Herald report

Authorities are seeking public assistance involving a hit-and-run crash last weekend in Long Grove that seriously injured a bicyclist.

Anyone with a dash camera who traveled on Route 53 between Route 83 and Lake-Cook Road in Long Grove around 4:10 and 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash involving a bicyclist about 4:15 p.m. on Route 53 west of Robert Parker Coffin Road, according to a news release.

According to police, a 63-year-old Kildeer man was cycling south on Route 53 on the shoulder of the roadway. A gray pickup truck also was traveling south and passed a slower-moving vehicle by driving onto the shoulder and into the grass, the release said. The pickup struck the bicyclist and left the scene headed south on Route 53, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with serious injuries and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with a dash camera, including commercial vehicles with cameras, should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team at (847) 377-4000.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Lake County Long Grove News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company