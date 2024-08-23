advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Ahead of speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in a Pennsylvania court filing that he's endorsing Trump
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Pair jailed after motorcycle crash in Gurnee

Posted August 23, 2024 12:02 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A man and woman injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in Gurnee were jailed on outstanding warrants after being released from the hospital.

Gurnee police said 44-year-old Wayne Milkulski was speeding in the westbound lanes of Grand Avenue near Rollins Road at about 8:30 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Milkulski suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His passenger, 34-year-old Kristin Teeter, suffered injuries to her legs and was also transported to the hospital. Police said both were most recently Round Lake residents.

Kristin Teeter

During the course of the crash investigation, officers determined both had outstanding warrants for their arrests. In addition, investigators discovered Milkulski was in possession of a firearm, possible narcotics and multiple fraudulent ID cards. Additional charges against him are pending.

Once released from the hospital, both were transported to the Lake County jail and are awaiting detention hearings, police officials said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Gurnee News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company