Pair jailed after motorcycle crash in Gurnee

Wayne Milkulski

A man and woman injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in Gurnee were jailed on outstanding warrants after being released from the hospital.

Gurnee police said 44-year-old Wayne Milkulski was speeding in the westbound lanes of Grand Avenue near Rollins Road at about 8:30 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Milkulski suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His passenger, 34-year-old Kristin Teeter, suffered injuries to her legs and was also transported to the hospital. Police said both were most recently Round Lake residents.

Kristin Teeter

During the course of the crash investigation, officers determined both had outstanding warrants for their arrests. In addition, investigators discovered Milkulski was in possession of a firearm, possible narcotics and multiple fraudulent ID cards. Additional charges against him are pending.

Once released from the hospital, both were transported to the Lake County jail and are awaiting detention hearings, police officials said.