How Kamala Harris inspired Lauren Underwood to start her own candle line

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville, pictured at an Illinois delegation breakfast Monday, has been on the national TV circuit this week during the Democratic National Convention.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood talked about attending parties at Vice President Kamala Harris’ house, watching reality TV and even had some advice for Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, during a national TV appearance on “The Daily Show.”

Underwood’s interview on the late-night talk and satirical news program — in town this week for the Democratic National Convention — was one of a handful of prominent appearances this week by the Naperville congresswoman.

She spoke to correspondent Desi Lydic Tuesday night at the Athenaeum Center on Chicago’s North Side, which followed her prime-time speaking spot on the big DNC stage Monday night. She also addressed the women’s caucus at McCormick Place Tuesday morning.

At all of the events, Underwood was heralded as the youngest Black woman elected to Congress.

“Now there’s another woman that is on the cusp of some firsts — does Kamala Harris have you on speed dial for advice?” Lydic joked.

Better than that, Underwood — who came to know Harris by working on maternal health legislation together — has been invited to the vice president’s residence for parties. And, Underwood said, Harris gives great parting gifts.

“You’re a millennial woman, I’m a millennial woman, and we know that we love a candle,” Underwood told Lydic.

It inspired Underwood to launch a candle line of her own, called “Domestic Tranquility.” Hand-poured by Hearth & Hammer in Batavia, the candle is available in three scents — freedom, justice and liberty — for $50 on Underwood’s campaign website.

Also in her free time, Underwood told Lydic she likes watching TV shows like “Survivor.”

“There’s a lot of parallels between that particular show and my workplace,” Underwood said. “I get a lot of great inspiration from the heroes and villains of reality TV.”

A registered nurse, Underwood used medical terms to offer her view about Vance, a Senator from Ohio.

“It’s so clear to me JD Vance has a deeply rooted pathology when it comes to his hatred of women. I really hope he’s going to therapy,” she said.

First elected in 2018, Underwood is running this fall against Republican James Marter of Oswego in the 14th Congressional District.