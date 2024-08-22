Edgy Tim: There are several good players in the Class of 2025 who remain uncommitted

While many of the top football recruits in the Illinois Class of 2025 are already committed, several uncommitted names are hoping to draw more recruiting looks and hopefully offers this season. Here is the latest update on some key seniors to keep an eye on this season.

West Aurora wide receiver Terrence Smith is one of several suburban football players in the Class of 2025 who have yet to pick a college team to play for. Photo courtesy of 'Edgy' Tim O'Halloran

West Aurora senior wide receiver Terrence Smith (6-foot-4, 185 pounds): All is quiet on the commitment front so far for Terrence Smith. Smith — a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who is also a standout basketball player at West Aurora — made summer official visits to both Iowa and Minnesota. It's believed that Smith will end up making his college decision sometime soon, but as of this writing still no decision has been made.

St. Charles North senior quarterback Ethan Plumb (6-foot-3, 217 pounds): Plumb, who had very early offers from the likes of Iowa State, Purdue and Miami of Ohio is still in contact with the likes of Indiana, Western Michigan, Louisville and Bowling Green heading into the season.

Carmel Catholic senior offensive tackle Tommy Lamberti (6-foot-8, 330 pounds): Lamberti imade summer official visits to both Central Michigan and Kent State, holds 15 Division I scholarship offers and has remained in contact with multiple Power 4 schools this summer. Lamberti's early senior video will draw looks from college coaches from across the county early this season.

Naperville North senior wide receiver Quinn Morris (6-foot-0, 165 pounds): Morris, who just recently transferred into Naperville North from Plainfield East, is the younger brother of Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris. Quinn Morris has drawn steady attention from Iowa State, Indiana and Toledo while Michigan is still also staying in contact with him this summer.

St. Viator senior quarterback Cooper Kmet (6-foot-2, 180 pounds): Cooper Kmet, the younger brother of Bears tight end Cole Kmet, had a busy summer taking in several college one-day camps and visits. Kmet, who had an early offer from Southern Miss is also drawing interest from NIU, Fordham and Yale and several other schools will be looking closely at his early senior season video this fall.