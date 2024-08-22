Local activists seek to get Democrats’ focus on Gaza by DNC protests

Numerous suburban residents joined thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators Wednesday just blocks from the Democratic National Convention at Union Park.

Among them was Iyad Asad of Gurnee, who took time off work because “the least we can do is to come out and try to show the people the truth,” he said.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest at Union Park in Chicago Wednesday, just blocks from the DNC.

Amid a Democratic celebration, the Israel-Hamas war remains a divisive subject for the party.

At the DNC Wednesday, parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin pleaded for the return of their son and dozens of Israelis kidnapped Oct. 7 by Hamas, receiving a standing ovation.

Pro-Palestinian organizers said they want the plight of Gaza civilians caught in a military conflict to receive similar attention.

The Associated Press has reported deaths in Gaza have surpassed 40,000 people since the Israel-Hamas war began 10 months ago.

“Where are our politicians? Are they not seeing what we’re seeing? The amount of people that have been killed, the amount of kids who are dying, the amount of women who are dying?” Asad asked.

Suburban Cook County resident Deanna Othman, who worries constantly about relatives in Gaza, had a message to Democrats, “You cannot count on our votes.”

At an Illinois delegation event Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky said “most Israelis themselves believe Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu has to go.

“I have long been a supporter of a two-state solution and I am a proud Jewish woman. I have had a longtime relationship with Israel as a Jew. But I believe that Netanyahu himself is creating more antisemitism around the world, as we see innocent people being killed, a reluctance to free the hostages.”

On Monday, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched near the United Center. During the march, some individuals breached security fencing and were arrested, the Chicago Police Department said.

On Tuesday night, a group demonstrated outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago and some were arrested after attacking officers, the CPD reported.

“We are appalled to see violence during the protest in front of our offices,” the consulate said in a statement late Tuesday. “This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC. This vocal minority does not represent the vast bipartisan majority of Americans who stand strong in support of Israel.”

Wednesday’s event, held by the Coalition for Justice in Palestine, was conducted peacefully, police officials said.

Coalition member Nida Sahouri Ali of Burr Ridge noted the organization had “been protesting peacefully for the last 10 months.”

At the DNC Monday, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago said “we need a cease-fire and a return of the hostages absolutely as soon as possible.

“I think we’re close (to a cease-fire). It’s frustrating and we encourage people to exercise their First Amendment rights; it just ends when it becomes violent or disruptive.”

∙ Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.