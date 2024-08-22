‘He is what you see’: How Coach Walz’s speech scored points with local delegates

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reacts during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday in Chicago. The Associated Press

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s Midwestern dad persona struck a chord with suburban delegates at this week’s Democratic National convention.

“One of the best things I love about Governor Walz is he’s not afraid of sharing his humanity with us,” said Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega, one of the Illinois delegates. “He is our dad in a lot of ways. He’s supportive. He’s always empowering.”

The fatherly image was cemented Wednesday night with an appearance by members of Walz’s Manketo West football team and the gathering of his family at the end of his acceptance speech.

Walz reinforced the image in the speech, which was sprinkled with references to his football team’s 4-4 defense and playing “through to the whistle on every single play.”

He fell back on his football background as he talked about the campaign.

“It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field. And boy, do we have the right team,” he said.

Delegate Chris Espinoza from Downers Grove said one of the highlights that night was when people in the audience raised “Coach Walz” signs.

“He was even better than I expected,” said state Rep. Mary Beth Canty of Arlington Heights. “I loved the little details that he threw in, especially the reference to the 4-4 defense. That’s kind of that cool, humanizing piece of information.”

Kristina Zahorik, an alternate delegate from McHenry County, noted Walz’s use of football metaphors to call out the Trump campaign’s attempt to distance itself from Project 2025.

“If these people get elected, they have literally put a blueprint out on how it’s going to impact your family. I think Coach Walz said it last night,” she said, referring to Walz’s statement that “when somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re going to use it.”

“I think he’s just perfect,” said U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston. “He is what you see. A really just down-to-earth guy. A straight talker. He has shown that. My favorite thing he has said lately was to Donald Trump. ‘Mind your own damn business.’ I think only he could really do that kind of thing.”

Kane County Democratic Chairman Mark Guethle said he likes that Walz “is a coach, from a Midwestern state, a schoolteacher and a governor.”

“And he served in the Congress. He has got experience. He has got the personal touch to be the right guy at the right time,” he said.