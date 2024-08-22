advertisement
Crime

Police: Zion man trespassed at Lake County airport

Posted August 22, 2024 7:01 pm
Daily Herald report

A Zion man is facing charges after trespassing at Campbell Airport near Grayslake, police said Thursday.

Erik Deanda-Gonzalez, 30, of the 3300 block of Holdridge Avenue, was taken into custody about noon Tuesday after Lake County sheriff’s police responded to a complaint of a car driving on a runway, according to a news release.

Deanda-Gonzalez was found inside a parked aircraft that wasn’t his, police said. He exited the craft and spoke with police but was detained after he tried to crawl back inside the craft, police said.

Police said they found ammunition in his vehicle.

Deanda-Gonzalez is charged with criminal trespass to an airport runway, criminal trespass to an airport, criminal trespass to property, resisting a peace officer and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

He was released after a court hearing on Wednesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 3.

