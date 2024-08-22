Man convicted of hitting Batavia police car while drunk

Samuel J. Kramer

A Batavia man has been convicted of hitting a police squad vehicle while driving drunk.

A Kane County jury Tuesday convicted Samuel J. Kramer, 60, of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, improper passing of an emergency vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 24, 2022, Batavia police officers were investigating a crash at Fabyan Parkway and Western Avenue. A marked squad car was partially blocking the intersection, with its emergency lights activated. A police officer was standing by it.

Kramer hit the squad, almost hitting the officer, according to prosecutors. He left but was found and arrested nearby. He had a blood-alcohol content of .211 percent, according to prosecutors.

He did not have a valid driver’s license.

Kramer could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. His next court date is Nov. 8.

“This case is a demonstration of how the decision to drive under the influence of alcohol and to ignore the mandates of Scott’s Law – to move over and slow down – can have near fatal consequences,” Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan said in a news release.