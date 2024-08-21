‘I made a promise to Erik’: Family helps organize heart screenings at Glenbard West

Former Glenbard West football player Erik “Lonnie” Lonvick (77) died on March 3 following an unexpected cardiac event caused by Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart defect. Courtesy of Steve Seaney

It is so difficult for Eric Lonvick to talk about the situation. It always will be.

No parent should have to recount the death of a child.

Lonvick pauses and soldiers on. As he stated several times throughout the phone conversation, this is important.

The Lonvick family is partnering with the Young Hearts for Life Cardiac Screening Program, a nonprofit organization, to offer free electrocardiograms to Glenbard West High School students on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Lonvick’s son, Erik “Lonnie” Lonvick, an 18-year-old senior at Glenbard West in Glen Ellyn, died on March 3 following an unexpected cardiac event caused by Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart defect.

Respected and beloved, the Eagle Scout was an all-West Suburban Silver offensive lineman who planned to play college football this fall. He was fit and strong.

“I was told that if Erik had the heart screening, they would have detected the Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, and we could have prevented the loss,” Eric Lonvick said.

“This is very important, coming up Tuesday, and I want to make sure every student has the opportunity. It’s for every student, freshman to senior, athlete or not,” he said.

About 75% of students at Glenbard West participate in athletics or activities, including more than 800 involved in fall sports.

“The whole situation obviously was a shock to our program,” Glenbard West football coach Chad Hetlet said of Lonnie, selfless and always with a smile on his face.

“He had so many friends in so many circles, it just wasn’t athletics, he had friends across the board. It really rocked the school when it happened. We all keep him in our hearts.”

Joe Kain, athletic director at Glenbard West, said there has been “amazing support” for the screenings from volunteers, boosters, Glenbard High School District 87 and the students, parents and staff that make up West Nation.

He said the screenings are painless, noninvasive and can detect approximately 70% of heart conditions associated with sudden cardiac death.

“With the number of student-athletes that we have participating, and even people just here in our school, any help to try to detect some of these things is really helpful to our community, so we’re really, really thankful,” Kain said.

Students must register for the screening, which requires parental or guardian authorization. Cardiologists interpret the ECG readout with results available to parents or guardians two to three weeks after the screening. Results are confidential.

Information on registration and on Young Hearts for Life is available at yh4l.org or by calling (630) 785-4366.

Young Hearts for Life has screened more than 320,000 students since 2006 and identified more than 3,400 with previously undiagnosed heart conditions, according to program director Denise Arenz.

As of Tuesday night, Eric Lonvick said roughly 850 Glenbard West students had registered for the Aug. 27 screening. He wants more.

“My personal goal is to get 100% participation because I don’t want any child left behind,” he said. “No parent should endure what I’ve been through. No child should be surprised.”

Young Hearts for Life also lists upcoming cardiac screenings at high schools, including Barrington, Benet, Neuqua Valley, Palatine, Schaumburg, Waubonsie Valley, and Willowbrook.

In District 87, Glenbard South High School has a screening scheduled for Dec. 3. Lonvick said the district is working to arrange screening for students at Glenbard East and Glenbard North.

“I made a promise to Erik that every Glen Ellyn student will have an opportunity to get checked,” Lonvick said.

