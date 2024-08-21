‘He tells it like it is’: Pritzker speech draws kudos from Illinoisans at convention

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks Tuesday night during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AP

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pulled no punches in his remarks about Donald Trump during his speech Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

On Wednesday, Democratic delegates and convention attendees said they loved it.

“J.B. touched on some issues that we need to hear about,” said state Sen. Adriane Johnson of Buffalo Grove, a convention delegate. “And he did it in a way that I thought was appropriate and got everyone’s attention.”

The zinger that seemed to hit home was Pritzker’s allusion to his and the former president’s personal fortunes.

“Donald Trump thinks that we should trust him on the economy, because he claims to be very rich,” Pritzker said. “But take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing — stupidity.”

Pritzker highlighted Illinois’ accomplishments during his term, including passing “a massive bill” to fix roads and bridges and eliminating the state’s grocery tax.

“Donald hasn’t been in a grocery store since his first bankruptcy,” he said.

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said Pritzker was inspiring.

“He represents us in Illinois very well,” he said. “He tells it like it is.”

“I thought he was outstanding. He said a lot of things a lot of us would like to say. But he had the microphone saying it,” added state Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass of Elmhurst.

Not everyone gave Pritzker’s address rave reviews, however. Illinois Republican Chair Kathy Salvi remarked that “the circus is in town this week!”

“All we heard last night were negative, false attacks,” she said. “Instead of telling Illinois families why they should raise their families here, as thousands flee the state amid billions in new taxes and out-of-control crime, J.B. Pritzker further divided our state with divisive rhetoric and bad-faith arguments.”

Will the prime-time speech propel Pritzker to a future run for the White House?

“I believe it could if he chooses to,” Kane County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Guethle said.

Questions about the governor’s political future have swirled while he’s served as de facto host of the DNC. He’d also been considered a leading candidate for the vice presidential spot on the Democratic ticket before a fellow Midwestern governor, Tim Walz, got the nod.

At Monday’s Illinois delegation breakfast, Pritzker joked that wife, MK, is his “term limit,” and that he isn’t seeking to top former Republican Gov. Jim Thompson’s 14-year term as the state’s chief executive.

First elected in 2018, Pritzker is about halfway there.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton was asked by reporters if she supports Pritzker running for a third term.

“I’m always supportive of a third term,” said Stratton, of Chicago. “He’s a great governor. Why wouldn’t I be?”

· Staff writers Marni Pyke and Christopher Placek contributed to this report