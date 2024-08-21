advertisement
Coroner: Man found dead outside Buffalo Grove store likely died of natural causes

Posted August 21, 2024 11:59 am
Daily Herald report

A man found dead Saturday in a vehicle parked outside the Woodman’s Market in Buffalo Grove appears to have died of natural causes, authorities said Wednesday.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Danny McCoy, 68, of Skokie, in a report of preliminary results from an autopsy conducted Monday. Further toxicology testing is needed before determining a final cause of the death, according to the report.

Buffalo Grove police and firefighters found McCoy’s body shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday while responding to a report of a foul odor coming from a Chevrolet Equinox parked outside the store at 1550 Deerfield Parkway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police quickly determined that there was no threat to the public, and their investigation into the death is ongoing.

