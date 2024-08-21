Arlington Heights chamber director officially declares bid for mayor

Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jon Ridler formally announced Wednesday that he will be running for mayor in the April 2025 election. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Having already formed a campaign exploratory committee in the spring, Arlington Heights chamber boss Jon Ridler officially declared this week he’s running for mayor.

Ridler, executive director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce since 2004 and a resident since 2013, joins a growing field of candidates that includes Trustee Tom Schwingbeck, who was first to announce his candidacy in May, and Trustee Jim Tinaglia, who declared in July.

Mayor Tom Hayes announced in June that he wouldn’t seek a fourth four-year term next spring.

In a written announcement, Ridler said his campaign will focus on a “comprehensive vision” for Arlington Heights, from empowering residents and supporting seniors, to championing businesses and engaging school districts. He also called for transforming the Arlington Park property — where the Bears’ proposed $5 billion redevelopment vision remains in limbo — revitalizing the north and south sides of town, and promoting diversity, equality and inclusion.

“Together, we can ignite a vision that moves our community into an even brighter future,” he wrote.

The announcement comes after the chamber’s board of directors agreed this week to allow Ridler to run for mayor while retaining his full-time job. Still unanswered is whether he’d serve in both roles should he win the election.

The mayoral post in Arlington Heights is part-time — and only pays $8,000 a year — but Ridler has previously suggested the village could shift to a full-time position.

He inked a new five-year contract with the chamber board late last year, keeping him at the helm of the local business group through 2028.

The mayoral position will be among five village board seats on the ballot in the April 1, 2025, election, and there will be significant turnover no matter the results.

Two-term Trustee Richard Baldino — first elected in 2017 as part of a write-in campaign — recently announced he won’t seek reelection. Nicolle Grasse — appointed in June as Democratic state representative for the 53rd District — will become a full-time legislator. And Tinaglia’s trustee seat will be open since he’s running for mayor.

Candidates can officially begin circulating nominating petitions Tuesday. They must file the paperwork at the village clerk’s office between Nov. 12 and 18.