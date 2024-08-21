Warnock combines get-out-the-vote and dating advice at DNC
Not only did U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia galvanize a crowd at the Illinois delegation breakfast Wednesday, he also pulled some one-liners.
“Are you ready to knock on doors? Are you ready to make sure everyone in your family votes? That everybody in your church and in your temple and in your mosque votes? We don't want folks around (saying) 'I'm not sure if I'm going to vote,’” Warnock said.
“We need married people to vote. And if you’re single and he asks for your phone number — you tell him to write it on the back of his voter registration card,” the senator added to laughter.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.