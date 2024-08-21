Five charged with burglarizing video-gambling businesses

Five men have been charged with participating in a burglary ring that targeted video-gambling businesses throughout the state, including in the suburbs.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the charges Wednesday against John Friedrich, 35, of Streator; Joseph Montoro, 39, of Berwyn; Sebastian Perez, 41, of Chicago; Jacob Sickel, 20, of Brookfield; and Don Wiley, 53, of University Park.

They are accused of 22 burglaries in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will, Champaign, Lake, Tazewell, DeWitt, Peoria, Kankakee and McLean counties.

“The thefts allegedly committed by this burglary ring impacted dozens of businesses and counties, targeting gas stations, bars and small video gaming machine parlors,” Raoul said in a news release.

Burglarized businesses included four Tracy’s Bistros in Kane, Kendall, DuPage and Lake counties, and a Dotty’s, Eva’s and Penny’s Place in DuPage.

The case was referred by the Illinois Gaming Board.

Raoul’s office said from January to November 2023 the men worked together to steal more than $100,000 from video gambling machines.

All the defendants, except for Friedrich, are awaiting their first appearance in DuPage County court. The indictments were filed Aug. 15.

The public is asked to call the police if they know where Friedrich is.

Friedrich was charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, one count of money laundering and six counts of burglary.

Montoro was charged with theft between $100,000 and $500,000, money laundering, 20 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Perez was charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony, two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Sickel was charged with one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, 10 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Wiley was charged with one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.