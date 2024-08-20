Don’t miss chance to make O’Hare pup a star in TSA’s ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

Badger, a TSA canine, is a contender in the agency's cutest dog contest. Courtesy of TSA

Time’s running out for Illinois voters to cast their ballots in a crucial federal election.

That would be for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s 2024 “Cutest Canine” competition, and the stakes are high for anyone who’s been through security at O’Hare International Airport.

The local favorite, and one of four finalists, is Badger, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to O’Hare.

Through TSA officials, Badger described himself as a “fun-loving, hardworking pup who loves salmon bites and chasing his foam ball.”

He has been stationed at O’Hare for five years.

Round One of the contest ends at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Dog lovers can make their voices heard on TSA social media platforms, including Facebook, X and Instagram via Twitter Poll, Facebook Stories and Instagram Stories.

If Badger advances in Round One, voting will reopen until the contest winner is announced Aug. 26.

Over 1,000 canines like Badger are highly trained to use their senses of smell to detect explosives or explosive material at airports. They also help with security on transit, rail and ships, the TSA explained.

Other finalists are: Barni, a German shorthaired pointer from San Francisco International Airport; Carlo, a Vizsla at the Kansas City International Airport; and yellow lab mix Birdie, from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.