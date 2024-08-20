Help wanted? DuPage board member looks for volunteer spot at DNC

DuPage County Board member Sheila Rutledge

Volunteer job wanted.

DuPage County Board member Sheila Rutledge took to social media Tuesday in hopes of scoring a volunteer gig at the Democratic National Convention.

“Trying to find a shift to volunteer at the DNC is impossible,” she wrote. “If ANYBODY has a shift they can’t over or know anybody that might have a shift I would love to know!”

Rutledge said Tuesday she thinks volunteer numbers exploded once Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee.

Though she had a shot at a volunteer gig, she gave it up so her brother, who flew in from California, can take in the DNC. She’s hoping she can find a spot for Wednesday so she can join him, or go on her own Thursday.

“I just think this is historic and it is in Chicago; I hate to miss that opportunity,” she said, adding that she’s never attended a convention.