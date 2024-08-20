advertisement
News

Help wanted? DuPage board member looks for volunteer spot at DNC

Posted August 20, 2024 8:08 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

Volunteer job wanted.

DuPage County Board member Sheila Rutledge took to social media Tuesday in hopes of scoring a volunteer gig at the Democratic National Convention.

“Trying to find a shift to volunteer at the DNC is impossible,” she wrote. “If ANYBODY has a shift they can’t over or know anybody that might have a shift I would love to know!”

Rutledge said Tuesday she thinks volunteer numbers exploded once Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee.

Though she had a shot at a volunteer gig, she gave it up so her brother, who flew in from California, can take in the DNC. She’s hoping she can find a spot for Wednesday so she can join him, or go on her own Thursday.

“I just think this is historic and it is in Chicago; I hate to miss that opportunity,” she said, adding that she’s never attended a convention.

