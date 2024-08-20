Getting together with this (Harris) or that (Trump)

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona put Illinois delegates’ knowledge of hip hop to the test as he contrasted the differences between Democrats and Republicans during the group’s preconvention gathering Tuesday morning.

Illinois delegates’ knowledge of 90s hip hop was put to the test Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, as he contrasted the differences between Democrats and Republicans.

“You could get with this,” Cardona said as he quizzed the crowd.

“Or you could get with that,” delegates responded, finishing a lyric from the “The Choice is Yours” by the Black Sheep. “But you should get with this because this is where it’s at.”

Cardona, who said he used the same quiz when speaking to Arizona delegates, said the Illinoisans fared better on the pop quiz.

He went on to use the lyrics to contrast the two parties.

“Look, for me it’s clear,” he said. “You could get with a vision for our country that brings people together … or you could get with a vision that says people are poisoning the blood of our country.”

He also referenced the controversial conservative policy proposal known as Project 2025.

“There’s a playbook that will ruin the foundation of our country,” he said. “Forget Project 2025. Let’s focus on Project 2024, which is to elect Vice President Harris as the next President of the United States.”