Elgin seeks applicants for new Civilian Review Board

Elgin is seeking applicants for the nine openings on its newly established Civilian Review Board.

The independent board “will play a crucial role in evaluating the Elgin Police Department’s practices and ensuring transparency and equity in law enforcement activities,” according to a news release from the city.

The Civilian Review Board’s primary functions will include reviewing and assessing the police department’s efforts in promoting racial, gender, and cultural diversity in officer recruitment and training. It also will provide an objective review of civilian complaints and the consistency of disciplinary measures imposed by the department.

To ensure balanced representation on the nine-member board, at least four members must reside on each side of the Fox River. The inaugural appointments will include three members with four-year terms, three with three-year terms, and three with two-year terms.

Subsequent appointments will be for three-year terms, except to fill unexpired terms.

A selection committee, which includes the Elgin police chief, a full-time police officer from the bargaining unit, and three members of the Community Task Force on Policing, will oversee the review and interview process. The public will have access to the meetings.

The selection committee will make recommendations to the Elgin City Council within 60 days following the application deadline.

Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria, which include a background check to ensure compliance with CRB ordinance requirements regarding forcible felonies and crimes of dishonesty. Board members will be required to complete 16 hours of training.

Applications are due to the Elgin city clerk by Aug. 30. Visit the city’s website at elginil.gov for the application and more information.