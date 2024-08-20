Carpentersville police investigating discovery of deceased male

Carpentersville police are investigating a deceased male who was found early Tuesday off Main Street east of Route 31.

A passerby discovered the man around 3:30 a.m. Police described him as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s with dark brown hair. The identity of the man remains unknown.

Carpentersville Village Manager John O’Sullivan said the cause of death is unknown and pending the results of a medical examination scheduled for Wednesday. O’Sullivan, however, said there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Abdiel Acevedo at (847) 551-3841 or QuadCom Dispatch at (847) 428-8784.