Illinois State Politics

Walz good for ‘boring old Midwestern dad caucus,’ Illinois senate president jokes

Posted August 20, 2024 1:57 pm
Christopher Placek
 

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon is head of the Senate Democratic caucus, but Tuesday he joined another group: “the boring old Midwestern dad caucus.”

“Gov. (Tim) Walz gives boring old white guys everywhere a chance to redeem ourselves, and to add some value to the ticket, because frankly we haven’t been carrying our weight lately,” Harmon said of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

The Oak Park Democrat drew laughs from a roomful of Illinois delegates Tuesday morning at their daily breakfast meeting in downtown Chicago.

Harmon echoed comments from the Minnesota governor’s first speech as a vice presidential candidate, when Walz “took on the cause of other old white guys in the audience,” Harmon said.

“I see those old white guys,” Walz said to laughter at the Aug. 6 event in Philadelphia. “Some of us are old enough to remember when it was Republicans who were talking about freedom.”

Harmon said Walz brings “a certain Midwestern dad sensibility” to the ticket.

“Maybe we could even call it a Midwestern dad a code of conduct,” Harmon said.

