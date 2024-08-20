Barrington schools on lockdown as police hunt murder suspect

Authorities are looking for a Chicago man considered armed and dangerous in the area near Route 14 between Cuba Road and Lake Barrington

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and multiple law enforcement are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide. Osceola Little, 38, fled on foot from Chicago police from a business near Route 14 and Pepper Road.

He is described at 5-feet-10-inches in height and weighing approximately 165 pounds. People should call 911, but are advised not to approach if they see someone matching his description.

Barrington Area Unit District 220 informed families Tuesday schools have been placed on a lockdown due to police activity.

The district said it puts the schools in “secure the building and teach” mode when there is a police situation outside the buildings.

“Access to these buildings is also prohibited at this time,” the message said. “All students and staff are safe and class is continuing as normal.”

The message read that dismissal “may be impacted due to road closures and police activity in the area. We are working with local law enforcement and will continue to update you.”