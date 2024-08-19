‘Edgy’ Tim’s preseason prep football MVP watch list

Geneva senior receiver Talyn Taylor is committed to play college football at Georgia Courtesy of Tim O’Halloran

The Daily Herald coverage area is once again stacked with several high profile names who have a chance to become MVP candidates for the upcoming IHSA football season. Today I focus on 10 names to watch along with a bonus of five more names just waiting to break into the Top 10.

(Listed in alphabetical order)

Cary Grove junior FB/LB Logan Abrams

Abrams led the Trojans in 2023 with 1,590 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore and was a big key in leading Cary Grove to the Class 6A state title. Abrams is already drawing various college looks this summer. His punishing running style is a definite throwback.

Naperville North senior QB Jacob Bell

Bell is verbally committed to Ball State but could continue to draw more recruiting attention this fall. Bell has the ideal size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) and physical makeup. The Huskies will look for him to get the football to an experienced group of backs and receivers. Bell is another name I can see having a major breakout season on the field this fall.

Hoffman Estates senior QB/S Nathan Cleveland:

Cleveland, who is verbally committed to Minnesota, will play quarterback again this season for the Hawks and head coach Tim Hetse. Cleveland was recruited by Minnesota as a safety/outside linebacker. I expect him to also see playing time in the Hawks’ secondary this fall.

Maine South senior RB Michael Dellumo

Dellumo has been a huge weapon for the Hawks over the past two seasons, posting a combined 3,013 yards of offense and 39 touchdowns. Dellumo is equally effective running the ball and as a receiver out of the backfield.

Glenbard West senior WR/DB Mason Ellens

Ellens has truly been a jack of all trades for the Hilltoppers and head coach Chad Hetlet. Ellens, who is verbally committed to Iowa State as a safety recruit, will again play receiver, defensive back and also play pretty much anywhere else on the field he's needed.

Hersey senior quarterback Colton Gumino is committed to UCLA. Courtesy of Tim O’Halloran

Hersey senior QB Colton Gumino

Gumino, who is committed to UCLA, was highly impressive in 2023, passing for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns. He looks ready for an even bigger season in 2024. Gumino, who is also a threat running the football, will get tested right out of the gate this fall taking on Warren, Barrington and Maine South to start the season.

Downers Grove North junior QB Owen Lansu

Lansu had a breakout season in 2023 while leading the Trojans to the Class 7A state title game. Lansu, who is verbally committed to Minnesota, threw for 2,106 yards and 26 touchdown passes and is in line for an even bigger 2024.

York senior DE/OL Joseph Reiff

Reiff, who gave Notre Dame an early verbal commitment, has gotten bigger and stronger this off-season. Reiff has the ability to become a disruptive force on the Dukes’ defensive line and can also play on the offensive line when needed and be equally effective.

Geneva senior WR Talyn Taylor

Taylor, a four-star ranked receiver by Rivals.com, is verbally committed to Georgia. Look for opposing teams to double team Taylor the moment he gets off the bus. Taylor has exceptional physical tools, speed and instincts, and is also one of the most well mannered young men you'll ever meet. Enjoy him now, DuKane conference fans, while you still have the chance.

St. Francis senior WR/DB Ian Willis

St. Francis has a starting lineup loaded with major talent, yet no one will be as valuable as Willis in 2024. Willis, who is committed to Illinois State, has great ball skills and instincts, is an explosive game-breaking receiver and is key in the Spartans’ secondary.

Next 5 Names In

Fremd junior QB Johnny O'Brien

Barrington senior QB Nick Peipert

St. Charles North senior QB Ethan Plumb

West Aurora senior WR Terrence Smith

Warren senior RB Aaron Stewart