DuPage annual audit makes note of county clerk’s bidding practices

The saga between the DuPage County clerk’s office and the county board made its way into an annual outside audit of the county’s finances.

Though the county received a clean audit, auditors took note of questions surrounding bidding practices in the county clerk’s office. In the letter released last week, auditors from Baker Tilly noted a defined procurement policy, such as one the county uses, “provides a clear road map for how purchasing decisions are made.”

“It is our recommendation that all county departments and elected official offices, including the county clerk, comply with some form of documented procurement procedures and preauthorization which, at a minimum, adheres to applicable county, state and federal requirements,” the letter reads.

Conroy highlighted the report during last Tuesday’s county board meeting as she expressed hope that the county clerk’s office would heed the advice given.

“With the words of our external auditors echoing through this room, I expect the county clerk’s office to join us, demonstrating financial compliance and teamwork, as we enter our next fiscal year,” Conroy said.

Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has rebuffed critics, saying she has followed the procedures set up in her office and that the county board cannot interfere with how she runs the office. She also noted many of the bills that were questioned involved election-related equipment or services from companies that previously served the county.

Chief Deputy Clerk Adam Johnson last week said he was “tired of being lectured” by county board members who lost out on millions in sales tax revenue, referring to the 18 months of retail cannabis sales tax funds the county missed out on.

County board officials have maintained the mix-up occurred because the county clerk’s office failed to mail necessary paperwork to the state. The clerk’s office insists the county board should have followed up with the state to ensure the paperwork was received.

Johnson also said the clerk’s office agrees governmental bodies should follow proper procedures.

“The problem is that the DuPage County Board and the state’s attorney continue to ignore decades of (state) attorney general guidance as to what the law actually says,” he said.